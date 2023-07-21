ICT Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Welthungerhilfe is one of the largest, privately-held, non-denominational, and politically independent German non-governmental organizations in the area of development co-operation and emergency relief. Primarily in co-operation with local partner organizations, its task is to contribute to improved income and nutrition for the poorest rural populations in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Welthungerhilfe has been implementing projects in Zimbabwe almost continuously since 1980. Currently, the organization together with its partners has projects in 5 Provinces. Sector focus is on Food and Nutrition security including WASH, and when necessary Emergency response.

Welthungerhilfe seeks to recruit an ICT Officer responsible for the smooth running of computer systems and ensuring users get maximum benefits from them through working with user groups to solve business problems with available technology.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provision of IT technical support: Initial setup and monitoring of Welthungerhilfe national and field offices IT equipment; Coordinate the installation of hardware, software and systems for national and field offices.

Provide consultative and technical assistance to national and field offices employees in the use of computer hardware, software and systems.

Provide individual training and support on request.

Troubleshoot system and network problems and diagnosing and solving hardware or software faults.

Implement the security policies and protocols of Welthungerhilfe.

Support the roll-out of new applications: Set up new users' accounts and profiles and dealing with password issues.

Evaluate and assist in the selection of new IT technologies.

Coordinate IT resources to recommend and/or provide solutions.

Conducting electrical safety checks on computer equipment.

Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources.

Perform regular NAS Backup and Recovery Procedure and Setup daily backup and sync for client PCs, PC Backup and Antivirus provision.

Monitoring the Welthungerhilfe IT equipment, computer systems and networks at national and field offices.

Daily check of Cisco Meraki, NAS and connectivity. AkvoFlow and CommCare administration and support.

AkvoFlow/CommCare dashboard administration (access regulations): Provide technical assistance in configuring the devices, uploading and downloading surveys and extraction of relevant reports: Provide individual training on request.

Monitoring and GIS support to projects.

Offer GIS Mapping support to staff in Zimbabwe.

Develop, implement and maintain an M&E Database/MIS for projects.

Support projects with any other Monitoring activities with directions from the Monitoring and Accountability Coordinator. Research present and future requirements.

The position holder should work in a client and team oriented manner and adhere to standards as described in the “Welthungerhilfe Code of Conduct”.

Qualifications and Experience

University degree in Information Technology.

Masters’ degree in relevant ICT field is an added advantage.

Minimum 3-5 years professional experience in a similar position (an exception can be made for qualified candidates in entry-level positions).

Very good command of written and spoken English.

Good working knowledge of MS Office and modern telecommunication systems.

Excellent command of ICT hardware systems, current operation software, ICT Network systems, database management software, WHH-Intranet and basic understanding of specific WHH software (FundsPro, etc.)

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a letter of motivation and their CVs to: recruitment.zimbabwe@welthungerhilfe.de. Please state the position applied for in the subject line of the email.