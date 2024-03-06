ICT Operations Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for Architecture design and implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Operations solutions.

Leads the configuration, deployment, and maintenance of ZIMRA Servers, Storage area Networks (SAN), Databases and Basis solutions infrastructure.

Coordinates the Infrastructure Administration, Database Management and SAP basis teams towards a synergised effort.

Manages the Provision of computing and database resources in line with strategy and on demand daily needs (i.e. Virtual machines, extended capacity).

Monitors systems for performance management, performance optimisation and infrastructure utilisation and patch management.

Spearheads implementation of software and hardware upgrades.

Oversees management of infrastructure and support systems (Active Directory, Exchange Email Services, DNS, DHCP, Oracle and SQL Databases).

Technically leads in Projects within or outside the ICT Infrastructure division, or provides expert technical support for the Project.

Maintains system documentation and configuration data for Knowledge management and compliance purposes.

Provides subject matter expertise over network security risk assessment and secures network design.

Participates in the investigation of Information Security Incidents and development of remediation/prevention mechanisms.

Manages his or her team towards resolution and/ or escalation of Systems queries to vendors for technical support.

Any other duties as may be assigned.

Job skills and Competencies.

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

 Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

A Graduate Degree in Computer Science/Information & Communication Technology or equivalent qualification commensurate with experience.

Certification on at least one of the following technologies (MCSE, MSCA Certified Engineer, Linux certification, Solaris Certification) is an added advantage.

Knowledge of the following enterprise server technologies (Oracle, Lenovo, IBM, Dell, HP, Fijitsu, Inspur) is required.

Knowledge of Prince 2 Project Management is an added advantage.

ITIL Certification is an added advantage.

Certification in Virtualization in any of the following VMware, Oracle, Hyper-V, Power VM is an added advantage.

At least 7 years post qualification experience required.

Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.

Skills & Competencies:

Good organizational, people and time management skills.

A team player who is innovative and analytical.

Unquestionable integrity.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to: