ICT Support Specialist - LEVEL 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Adheres to change, release, incident and problem management processes and procedures

Administers accounts and assigns privileges according to user duties in the region

Assists in installing, configuring, diagnosing, repairing, and upgrading the

Authority’s PC hardware, printers and other ICT equipment while ensuring its optimal performance

Assists the ICT Service Desk Manager to maintain work stations hardware and software, applications, printers and other hardware peripherals

Configures and administers desktops, printer and remote station networking devices

Co-ordinates ICT operations for the assigned region

Participates in implementation of ICT projects across all the stations

Perform preventive maintenance within the Region under support

Supports development and implementation of new computer projects and new hardware installations

System updates, software upgrades and end point rollouts and support across ZIMRA

Troubleshoots, resolves and/ or escalates Systems queries to Service Desk Manager for technical support.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc degree in Computer science, Information Systems or other related field or studying towards an IT degree.

At least five (5) years' experience working in an ICT support environment.

Experience of working with networked computing systems/windows TCP/IT networking experience.

Knowledge of and competence in Microsoft Windows operating system and office suite.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: