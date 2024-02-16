Self-driven and results-oriented.

Ability to work under pressure.

Analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.

Numerical reasoning.

Sound programming skills (PHP frameworks, Java, PL/SQL, Swift or Android, Web services).

Experience in working with databases is a must, ie Oracle, SQL, MySQL etc.

Knowledge of and practical experience with artificial intelligence and machine learning is required.

Experience in the customization of ERP systems is relevant.

Tobacco industry experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "ICT SYSTEMS DEVELOPER"

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.

Deadline: 18 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message