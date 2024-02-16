ICT Systems Developer
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Reports To: Head- Information And Communications Technology
Duties and Responsibilities
- Gathering user requirements for new systems development/existing systems updates.
- Maintaining current and new software and recommending upgrades to maintain efficient operations within the organization.
- Developing and implementing development policies in line with ICT Best Practices and TIMB policies.
- Supporting performance reporting processes.
- Directing system testing and validation procedures
- Directing software programming and documentation development.
- Designing and implementing data and application architecture for in-house systems.
- Arranging for peer review sessions to ensure developed software adheres to development policies, standards, and systems.
- Documenting all the system code and securing it in the code repository.
- Documenting all projects including the BRD, FSD and any relevant system development notes.
- Facilitating root cause analysis of system issues and implementing preventative measures to stop the recurrence of system incidents.
- Preparing reports on systems project specifications, activities, or status.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information, Communication & Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized university.
- A relevant vocational certification, in programming (Java), Oracle databases, and SQL is a must.
- At least 3 years experience in a system development role.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Self-driven and results-oriented.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.
- Numerical reasoning.
- Sound programming skills (PHP frameworks, Java, PL/SQL, Swift or Android, Web services).
- Experience in working with databases is a must, ie Oracle, SQL, MySQL etc.
- Knowledge of and practical experience with artificial intelligence and machine learning is required.
- Experience in the customization of ERP systems is relevant.
- Tobacco industry experience will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "ICT SYSTEMS DEVELOPER"
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 18 February 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.