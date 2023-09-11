ICT Teachers x2 (Harare)
Job Description
The ICT Teacher role is responsible for providing ICT Literacy skills training to the children, at the school to ensure that the ICT curriculum objectives are realized. (Job Ref: HGGSIT/11/09/23)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning lessons and activities that facilitate students' acquisition of basic and advanced computer skills.
- Instructing in a manner that develops students' confidence in their abilities.
- Observing and managing classroom dynamics.
- Invigilating and grading projects, quizzes, and examinations.
- Tracking and communicating students' advancement throughout the course.
- Ensuring that the computer laboratory remains free from food and drink at all times.
- Downloading important software updates and maintaining hardware.
- Attending parent-teacher and faculty conferences.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including Maths and English.
- Degree/ Diploma in teaching familiar with updated curriculum.
- Bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering, or related discipline.
- Prior experience as a computer teacher.
- Passionate about fostering computer literacy and academic excellence.
Attributes:
- Analytic and mature.
- Team Player.
- Can work with minimum supervision.
- Good written and Verbal communication Skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates.
Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. Please not applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for selection process.
Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes.
Applications that are late do not have a CV or certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. E-mail applications should bear the job reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.
Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org
Deadline: 18 September 2023
SOS Children's Villages Zimbabwe
Established in 1949, SOS Children's Villages International (CVI) is a dynamic, international social development organization working globally to meet the needs and protect the interests and rights of children without parental care and those who are at the risk of losing it.
SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.