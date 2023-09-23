ICT Technician (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.

The ICT Technician will be required to support ICT infrastructure and users. The role will ensure that WUA leverages ICT infrastructure to produce high performing and resilient operations. Furthermore, the post holder will ensure that the inherent benefits, resilience and performance of the IT infrastructure are maintained. ICT Technicians will report to the Campus Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing computer systems support (Hardware and Software).

Providing VOIP support.

Carrying out LAN installation, maintenance and monitoring.

Updating and maintaining user ICT asset register.

Repairing computers, laptops, printers, servers and other related computer peripherals.

Supporting ICT systems and related queries to staff and students.

Setting-up, supervising and monitoring ICT labs.

Providing ICT related training for staff, students and stakeholders.

Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level.

Setting-up and maintaining audiovisual equipment in lecture rooms.

Backing up ICT systems.

Carrying out scheduled and preventative maintenance for ICT equipment.

Monitoring network services availability and quality of service.

Producing ICT periodic reports.

Troubleshooting and solving ICT issues.

Liaising with service providers.

Qualifications and Experience

A National Diploma in Information Technology or higher from a recognised institution of higher learning; and Professional certifications in Information Technology related areas are an added advantage.

Experience: