ICT Technician (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.
The ICT Technician will be required to support ICT infrastructure and users. The role will ensure that WUA leverages ICT infrastructure to produce high performing and resilient operations. Furthermore, the post holder will ensure that the inherent benefits, resilience and performance of the IT infrastructure are maintained. ICT Technicians will report to the Campus Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing computer systems support (Hardware and Software).
- Providing VOIP support.
- Carrying out LAN installation, maintenance and monitoring.
- Updating and maintaining user ICT asset register.
- Repairing computers, laptops, printers, servers and other related computer peripherals.
- Supporting ICT systems and related queries to staff and students.
- Setting-up, supervising and monitoring ICT labs.
- Providing ICT related training for staff, students and stakeholders.
- Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level.
- Setting-up and maintaining audiovisual equipment in lecture rooms.
- Backing up ICT systems.
- Carrying out scheduled and preventative maintenance for ICT equipment.
- Monitoring network services availability and quality of service.
- Producing ICT periodic reports.
- Troubleshooting and solving ICT issues.
- Liaising with service providers.
Qualifications and Experience
- A National Diploma in Information Technology or higher from a recognised institution of higher learning; and Professional certifications in Information Technology related areas are an added advantage.
Experience:
- At least one (1) year post qualification experience as ICT Technician in a reputable organisation;
- Experience working in a university environment is an added advantage.
- Proven experience in:
- Printer/computer maintenance repairs.
- LAN installation and maintenance.
- User and ICT systems support.
Attributes:
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Good communication, teamwork and negotiation skills.
- Ability to work to tight deadlines under pressure.
- Good organisational skills.
- Flexibility and adaptability.
- The ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues, students and stakeholders.
- Awareness of University business and understanding of business requirements of IT.
- Willingness to keep up to date with developments in new technology.
- Commitment to continuing professional development (CPD).
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or
Hand deliver at
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
Deadline: 06 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare