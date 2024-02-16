ICT Technician (Contract) x3 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned positions that have arisen in the organization.
Reporting to: Data and Systems Analyst.
The position exists to offer help desk support to other departments, installing and configuring hardware components of computer and network systems, diagnosing and troubleshooting software and hardware issues.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Serving as the first point of contact for Information, Communication and Technologies support within the organization.
- • Installing and configuring of Windows, Linux and Mac OS, other Microsoft products and peripheral devices.
- Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at user level.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science/ Information and Communication Technology/ Information Systems/Software Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology and Computing from a recognized tertiary institution.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics Navision an added advantage.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to:
The Human Resource and Administration Manager,
Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd,
1st Floor, NOCZIM House,
100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.
Deadline: 09 February 2024
PetroTrade
Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.
Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/