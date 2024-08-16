ICT Technician: Corporate Center (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions that have arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the ICT Services Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- User support training.
- Hardware Maintenance.
- Diagnoses and resolves end user computer, network or printer problems, email, internet and local area network access points.
- Helps install wireless access points, local area network cabling systems and equipment such as switches, convertors and VOIP handsets.
- Networking.
- Software Installations.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English language and Mathematics.
- A Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent.
- Excellent communication, research and presentation skills.
- Knowledge of the Zimparks organizational processes and ICT needs with some experience working in the Zimparks.
- Hardware Maintenance Skills.
- Highly proficient in the use of computers.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email recruitment@zimparks.org.zw Or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section on or before the 22nd of August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw