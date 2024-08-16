ICT Technician: Corporate Center (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions that have arisen within the organization. The incumbent will report to the ICT Services Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

User support training.

Hardware Maintenance.

Diagnoses and resolves end user computer, network or printer problems, email, internet and local area network access points.

Helps install wireless access points, local area network cabling systems and equipment such as switches, convertors and VOIP handsets.

Networking.

Software Installations.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English language and Mathematics.

A Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent.

Excellent communication, research and presentation skills.

Knowledge of the Zimparks organizational processes and ICT needs with some experience working in the Zimparks.

Hardware Maintenance Skills.

Highly proficient in the use of computers.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager