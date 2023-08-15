Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ICT Technicians x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installation and testing of new software.
- Ensuring the antivirus software is installed, kept up-to-date and working properly on all stations;
- Checking new computer equipment on arrival and install as appropriate.
- Maintaining computer peripheral equipment such as scanners, printers, whiteboards and projectors by ensuring that these are prepared and ready to be used.
- Setting up, maintaining and removing user network accounts where appropriate.
- Liaising with external suppliers for the repair of equipment under warranty or maintenance contract and
- Carrying routine network maintenance tasks.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Higher National Diploma in Computers or equivalent plus one (1) year relevant post – qualification experience.
- Applicants should have a thorough knowledge of computer software and hardware.
- A relevant degree and/ or a professional qualification in Computers are added advantages.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=148
Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662