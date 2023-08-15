ICT Technicians x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation and testing of new software.

Ensuring the antivirus software is installed, kept up-to-date and working properly on all stations;

Checking new computer equipment on arrival and install as appropriate.

Maintaining computer peripheral equipment such as scanners, printers, whiteboards and projectors by ensuring that these are prepared and ready to be used.

Setting up, maintaining and removing user network accounts where appropriate.

Liaising with external suppliers for the repair of equipment under warranty or maintenance contract and

Carrying routine network maintenance tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Higher National Diploma in Computers or equivalent plus one (1) year relevant post – qualification experience.

Applicants should have a thorough knowledge of computer software and hardware.

A relevant degree and/ or a professional qualification in Computers are added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=148

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.