ICT/Computer Science Teacher (Harare)
Job Description
Maranatha Christian High School is looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the ICT/Computer Science Teacher position that has arisen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teaching the subject up to “A” Level.
- Evaluating student performance,
- Maintaining classroom records,
- Meeting with parents, teachers, and other professionals,
- Updating curriculum, and participating in campus events.
- Evaluating and grading students’ class work, assignments, and other papers.
- Supervising projects.
- Preparing course materials such as syllabi, homework assignments, and hand-outs.
- Carrying out additional research, supervisory, or organizational duties may also be required depending upon the expectations of the Maranatha Christian School.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s or graduate degree majoring in the subjects or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.
- Post Graduate Diploma in education or
- Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution.
- Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and Exam classes.
- At least 3 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.
- Christian based background.
- Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don’t immediately understand the concepts being presented.
- Professionalism.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted online to: info.cvs04@gmail.com or physically At Maranatha Christian High School Corner Harare Drive and Kirkman road.
NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.
Deadline: 19 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Maranatha Christian Schools
Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families