Maranatha Christian Schools

ICT/Computer Science Teacher (Harare)

Maranatha Christian Schools
Dec. 19, 2023
Job Description

Maranatha Christian High School is looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the ICT/Computer Science Teacher position that has arisen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teaching the subject up to “A” Level.
  • Evaluating student performance,
  • Maintaining classroom records,
  • Meeting with parents, teachers, and other professionals,
  • Updating curriculum, and participating in campus events.
  • Evaluating and grading students’ class work, assignments, and other papers.
  • Supervising projects.
  • Preparing course materials such as syllabi, homework assignments, and hand-outs.
  • Carrying out additional research, supervisory, or organizational duties may also be required depending upon the expectations of the Maranatha Christian School.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s or graduate degree majoring in the subjects or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.
  • Post Graduate Diploma in education or
  • Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution.
  • Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and Exam classes.
  • At least 3 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.
  • Christian based background.
  • Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don’t immediately understand the concepts being presented.
  • Professionalism.
  • Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted online to: info.cvs04@gmail.com or physically At Maranatha Christian High School Corner Harare Drive and Kirkman road.

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.

Deadline: 19 December 2023

Maranatha Christian Schools

Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families

