Impact Finance Developer (Harare)

Job Description

Developing documents to attract finance to Organic Africa, implementing the investments and developing an independent impact finance arm of Organic Africa serving impact companies in regenerative agriculture and wild collection in English speaking Africa.

Reports to: Chief Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborate with impact finance project team to develop optimal pitches of business units.

Manage the investor relationship & communication.

Assist the financial investment team in building online shop Europe, South Korea, Japan & North America.

Collaborate with Impact Financial projects team to design optimal business proposals to investors for the efficient allocation of impact investment capital across business units.

Collaborate with impact financial team to create networks/database and building brand recognition.

Partners with impact financial team in building financial hubs for the business units.

Any other assignment as assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree required in any of the following fields: finance, economics, real estate, urban planning, environment, law, nonprofit management, business administration; combination of relevant experience. Post Graduate degree an added advantage.

At least 4 or more years of professional experience in community development banking, finance, real estate development or corporate finance.

Experience in community economic development, real estate development, private equity, community banking or community development financial institutions preferred. Experience in evaluating and loan underwriting desired, and established networks within the community preferred.

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions.

Ability to make effective and persuasive speeches and presentations on complex topics to top management, public groups and/or boards of directors.

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from applicants, donors, stakeholders, partners, board members, managers and the general public.

Proficient in the use of MS Office skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Ability to prioritize both in terms of workload and in prioritizing which initiatives/ actions will have the greatest business impact.

Excellent verbal and written skills in English. Great interpersonal skills and a pleasant, outgoing personality.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please request for an application form from: recruitment@organicafrica.biz