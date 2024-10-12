Import & Export Logistics Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will support the Import and Export Department in managing the movement of goods across international borders. The role involves handling logistics, ensuring compliance with customs regulations, and maintaining documentation related to international shipments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare and review shipping documents such as commercial invoices, packing lists, bills of lading, certificates of origin, and customs documentation.

Ensure that all paperwork complies with international customs regulations and company policies.

Work with freight forwarders, customs brokers, and other third-party logistics partners to ensure smooth customs clearance for both imports and exports.

Stay updated on international customs regulations, tariff codes, and restrictions, and ensure compliance with all import/export regulations.

Coordinate with suppliers, carriers, and internal teams to schedule and track shipments, ensuring timely delivery of goods.

Resolve any issues related to delays, damage, or customs holds.

Monitor freight costs and negotiate rates with service providers when necessary.

Assist in managing the inventory of imported/exported goods and ensure accurate data entry in inventory systems.

Track and report on product availability and shipments to management and sales teams.

Handle customer and vendor inquiries related to international shipments.

Provide updates on the status of shipments and resolve any discrepancies or issues that arise.

Maintain detailed records of all import and export transactions.

Prepare and submit necessary reports to management and other departments, such as accounts payable for processing freight invoices.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Supply Chain Management, Transport and Logistics Management, or related field is a plus.

CILT Certificate or Freight forwarding Diploma and added advantage.

At least 5 years of experience in import/export, logistics, or a similar role.

Knowledge of international trade laws and regulations.

Proven knowledge of Zimbabwean Customs legislation a MUST.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to multitask and manage priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Familiarity with customs brokerage and shipping software (e.g., SAP, ERP systems) is preferred.

Self-motivated, with a strong work ethic.

Team player with a collaborative mindset.

Ability to adapt to changing regulations and handle issues promptly.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements must email detailed CV to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 12 October 2024 stating the positing being applied for on email subject.