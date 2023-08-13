Improvement Officer: Educational Technologist

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyzing and customizing educational technologies to come up with solutions to improve teaching and learning processes.

Assessing digital competency levels of staff and students and planning interventions for improvement.

Planning, organising and conducting training workshops for lecturers on new instructional approaches and methods.

Contributing to e-learning and teaching policy development and implementation.

Evaluating emerging digital technologies’ capability to address teaching and learning needs.

Collaborating with GZU Schools to develop novel, technology-driven assessment forms.

Providing students with support on the use of technologies required to complete technology-driven learning and assessment requirements.

Developing and disseminating multi-media, interactive and educational materials to enhance teaching and learning to GZU Schools.

Leading in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL).

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Master’s degree in Education or related field, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Education with Technology or related area.

In addition, applicants must have at least two (2) years’ experience in training, technology integration and pedagogy, preferably in a higher education institution.

Knowledge of eLearning Management Systems (e.g. Google Classroom, Moodle and applications such as Loom, Articulate Storyline and Adobe Captivate) would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=139

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.