Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Improvement Officers: Training x2

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Aug. 25, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Collaborating with academic departments to develop and review policies to ensure teaching and learning excellence.
  • Researching on trends in instructional approaches and methods.
  • Planning, organising and conducting training workshops for lecturers on new instructional approaches and methods.
  • Promoting the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) as well as scholarly teaching practice;
  • Supporting the design, development, review and recurriculation of innovative learning programmes along the Education 5.0 philosophy.
  • Pursuing internal and external partnerships to further develop teaching and learning excellence;
  • Reviewing and recommending texts and other educational materials.
  • Providing feedback to schools and departments based on students’ evaluation of teaching and modules.
  •  Mentoring and coaching individual lecturers or groups in teaching skill improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least a Master’s degree in Education or related field, and a Bachelor’s degree majoring in Curriculum Development, Adult Education or related area.
  • At least two (2) years’ experience in university education with exposure to training and possession of a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education or equivalent would be added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=140

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.

Deadline: 25 August 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

