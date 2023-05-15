Pindula|
IN & VAS Systems Administrator (Harare)

Netone
May. 21, 2023
Job Description

NetONetOne Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the above position. Reporting to the Billing & VAS Specialist. 

To carry out operations and maintenahce on the Intelligent Network (IN) and Value Added Services (VAS) subsystems to monitor and ensure continuous high availability, billing integrity and tinieous deployment of VAS products.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensures operation and maintenance of Billing and related applications.
  • Configures and validates products and tariffs.
  • Configures and implements promotions and campaigns.
  • Ensures integration, configuration and administration of third party VAS systems.
  • Provides user support and training.
  • Provides support to all Billing related Applications.
  • Provides integration support to all third party systems.
  • Ensures system housekeeping and related operations to ensure 100% system availability.
  • Supports and attends to customer billing related queries.
  • Monitors alarm logs from the system and takes appropriate action so that the system in maintained in its proper working condition.
  • Works and coordinates with key internal stakeholders such as Credit control, Finance, Customer Care and Products Development in the key promotional, charging and revenue issues.
  • Prepare periodic reports required for business decision making. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
  • Linux Administration.
  • Oracle Database Administration.
  • Three to five years' experience in a similar environment.

Competencies:

  • Ability to perform tasks with minimal supervision.
  • Understanding and appreciation of GSM.
  • nowledge of LINUX, Networking, Oracle, SQL, TCP/IP Protocols, Microsoft Office.
  • Understanding of ITU-R and ITU-T recommendation series.
  • Understanding of IT security standards.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with a detailed Curriculum tae should be sent to: recruitments@netone.co.zw

Deadline: 21 May 2023 

Netone

NetOne was the first cellular network operator in Zimbabwe based on the Global System for Mobile Communications. The company was originally launched during the World Solar Summit in September 1996 in the capital Harare with 500 lines. Service was extended to the second city of Bulawayo at the time of the International Trade Fair in April 1997.

