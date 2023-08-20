Independent Individual Consultant - Development Of PrEP Tool Kit

Job Description

The consultant is expected to develop a Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) toolkit for CeSHHAR Zimbabwe’s Key Populations (KP) Programme. The PrEP toolkit will equip peers conducting community outreach to provide evidence-based PrEP demand creation, linkage to services and adherence support. The toolkit will clearly distinguish and explain the PrEP options available in Zimbabwe and address myths and misconceptions that the KP community and the general population have on PrEP in clear and simplified language.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct an inception meeting with programme management and KP representatives to gain a clear understanding of existing PrEP IEC materials, how they are being used and where the gaps are.

Develop a draft PrEP toolkit in clear and simple English. The toolkit must be interactive with graphic presentations, context appropriate images/ pictures.

Hold a validation meeting with the programme management, KP representatives to test the draft toolkit and get feedback.

Revise the toolkit based on feedback and recommendations from the Programme and KP community, ensuring high technical standards are maintained.

Provide a revised draft for review the Programme management to endorse the final draft.

Make final edits and submit the final toolkit.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced degree preferably in, social sciences, medicine, public health, or related field.

Minimum 10 years of professional experience in HIV prevention and treatment programming.

Excellent written, verbal communication and presentation skills.

In-depth understanding of the context of Key populations in Zimbabwe.

In-depth understanding of community interventions and the policy environment in Zimbabwe, as well as program issues and interpersonal communication issues.

Proven experience of developing toolkits or manuals, sample work to be provided with the application stating clearly what role of the consultant was in that process.

Must be committed to respecting deadlines of delivery outputs within the agreed timeframe.

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw

NB: Full TORs will be shared with shortlisted individuals.