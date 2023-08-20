Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Independent Individual Consultant - Translator (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct an inception meeting with programme management and KP representatives to gain a clear understanding of translation work to be done.
- Ensure terms and terminology used in the documents are accurately translated without loss of meaning.
- Maintain the spirit and context of the text and ensure the technical language and nuances of the original version carry through in the Shona and Ndebele translation.
- Ensure translation is written with correct grammar and correct spelling throughout.
- Complete a high-quality translation of the GiRLS Club manual from English into Shona and Ndebele
- Review the translated documents with the intended users, persons and KP programme managers to ensure that the meaning is maintained.
- Ensure the final iteration of the translation is completed within the agreed timeline and submitted in both soft and hard copy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced degree preferably in, Linguistics or related field.
- A minimum of 10 years’ professional experience and expertise in translation of technical documents from English to Shona and Ndebele and vice versa.
- Excellent written, verbal communication and presentation skills
- In-depth understanding of the context of Key populations in Zimbabwe
- In-depth understanding of technical terms used in areas of human development, sexual and reproductive health, key populations, and youth.
- Proven experience in translation of technical documents, sample work to be provided with the application stating clearly what role of the consultant was in that process.
- Must be committed to respecting deadlines of delivery outputs within the agreed timeframe.
How to Apply
If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw
NB: Full TORs will be shared with shortlisted individuals.
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.
Deadline: 28 August 2023
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe
The Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research Zimbabwe (CeSHHAR Zimbabwe) was registered as a Trust in January 2012. Previously known as the Regai Dzive Shiri Project, which has operated in Zimbabwe since 1999, CeSHHAR Zimbabwe houses a number of HIV prevention and sexual health research and programmatic projects.
4 Bath Road, Belgravia, Harare