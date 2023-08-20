Independent Individual Consultant - Translator (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct an inception meeting with programme management and KP representatives to gain a clear understanding of translation work to be done.

Ensure terms and terminology used in the documents are accurately translated without loss of meaning.

Maintain the spirit and context of the text and ensure the technical language and nuances of the original version carry through in the Shona and Ndebele translation.

Ensure translation is written with correct grammar and correct spelling throughout.

Complete a high-quality translation of the GiRLS Club manual from English into Shona and Ndebele

Review the translated documents with the intended users, persons and KP programme managers to ensure that the meaning is maintained.

Ensure the final iteration of the translation is completed within the agreed timeline and submitted in both soft and hard copy.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced degree preferably in, Linguistics or related field.

A minimum of 10 years’ professional experience and expertise in translation of technical documents from English to Shona and Ndebele and vice versa.

Excellent written, verbal communication and presentation skills

In-depth understanding of the context of Key populations in Zimbabwe

In-depth understanding of technical terms used in areas of human development, sexual and reproductive health, key populations, and youth.

Proven experience in translation of technical documents, sample work to be provided with the application stating clearly what role of the consultant was in that process.

Must be committed to respecting deadlines of delivery outputs within the agreed timeframe.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw

NB: Full TORs will be shared with shortlisted individuals.