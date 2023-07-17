Industrial Attachment Opportunities (Harare)
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Job Description
Industrial Attachment Opportunities for Students in Accounting/ Finance, Marketing, Risk Management.
Duration: The Industrial Attachment program will run for 12 months starting from 1 August 2023.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently enrolled as a full-time student pursuing a degree in the relevant field (Accounting/ Finance, Marketing, Risk Management).
- Strong academic performance and a genuine interest in gaining practical experience in your chosen field.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.
- Self-motivated, proactive, and eager to learn.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please submit your CV along with a cover letter to:
The Administrator
6 Bath Road
Belgravia
Harare
NB: only physical submissions shall be considered for the industrial attachment positions.
Deadline: 21 July 2023
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.
