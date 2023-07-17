Pindula|Search Pindula
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Industrial Attachment Opportunities (Harare)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Jul. 21, 2023
Job Description

Industrial Attachment Opportunities for Students in Accounting/ Finance, Marketing, Risk Management.

Duration: The Industrial Attachment program will run for 12 months starting from 1 August 2023.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Currently enrolled as a full-time student pursuing a degree in the relevant field (Accounting/ Finance, Marketing, Risk Management).
  • Strong academic performance and a genuine interest in gaining practical experience in your chosen field.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.
  • Self-motivated, proactive, and eager to learn.

How to Apply

If interested please submit your CV along with a cover letter to:

The Administrator

6 Bath Road

Belgravia

Harare

NB: only physical submissions shall be considered for the industrial attachment positions.

Deadline: 21 July 2023

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

