Industrial Relations Manager (Harare)
Job Description
NetOne pvt ltd seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented Industrial Relations Manager.
To manage employee relations as well as processes and systems to promote good labour relations principles and to build and maintain excellent relationship between management and employees. The incumbent shall be responsible to the Head Human Resources.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulates and reviews the Industrial Relations policy in line with business strategy and the Labour Act as well as related Statutory Instruments.
- Provides advice and guidance on individual employee relations cases, ensuring that these are well managed and meet the requirements of the Organization's policies, best practice and employment legislation.
- Keeps up to date with legal developments and advise management on compliance and risk factors;
- Designs training programmes and train line managers on labour relations, code of conduct and conditions of service issues.
- Ensures that the Code of Conduct is updated and registered on prescribed intervals in line with statutes.
- Works closely with Senior and line managers, providing them with expert guidance, coaching and support on the full range of Industrial Relations activities in order to ensure a consistent and fair approach to people management throughout the Organization.
- Manages investigations, disciplinary and grievance matters in conjunction with the Loss Control Department.
- Provides leadership to the section's employees in order to develop skills enabling them to resolve differences and conflicts when necessary.
- Represents the organization in hearings for cases that involve staff;
- Ensures that managers and staff are aware of the Industrial Relations policies and procedures and are able to implement them effectively.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree, Industrial Relations Degree or equivalent.
- Arbitration Knowledge is an added advantage.
- A minimum of three years relevant experience.
- A clean class 4 drivers licence with a minimum of 2 years driving experience is a must.
Competencies:
- Good working knowledge and familiarity with Labour Law concepts, practices, procedures are required.
- Experience working with an HR Information System preferred.
- Must exhibit a high degree of professionalism to gain the respect of employees and management.
- Excellent organization, communication (both written and verbal), and interpersonal skills are required.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zw
Deadline: 08 October 2023
Netone
NetOne was the first cellular network operator in Zimbabwe based on the Global System for Mobile Communications. The company was originally launched during the World Solar Summit in September 1996 in the capital Harare with 500 lines. Service was extended to the second city of Bulawayo at the time of the International Trade Fair in April 1997.