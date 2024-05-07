Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Officer (Harare)
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacant position.
Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for IT, end user support and troubleshooting complex hardware and software issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma / Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent.
- Microsoft certification (ie MCSE, MCSA, MCP-IT) is an added advantage.
- Database management systems (such as SQL, MYSQL, Postgre SQL).
- Evidence of continuous professional development is an added advantage.
Skills:
- Excellent Communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Facilitation skills.
- Analytical and critical thinking skills.
- Relationship Building (Interpersonal abilities).
- Able to exercise the highest level of confidentiality.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their detailed CVs via email to: znbwcb@gmail.com or drop their certified copies of academic and professional qualifications at ZNBWCB ,Bay 9, National Sports Stadium ,Samora Machel Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe not later than Friday 10 May 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Browse Jobs
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) is an organisation born out of statute with a mandate to oversee and promote the development and promotion of boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA) and related activities in Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Cyber Security Analyst (Harare)
Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
IT Officer
Deadline: