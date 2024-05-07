Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Officer (Harare)

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
May. 10, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacant position.

Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for IT, end user support and troubleshooting complex hardware and software issues.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma / Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent.
  • Microsoft certification (ie MCSE, MCSA, MCP-IT) is an added advantage.
  • Database management systems (such as SQL, MYSQL, Postgre SQL).
  • Evidence of continuous professional development is an added advantage.

Skills:

  • Excellent Communication skills, both verbal and written.
  • Facilitation skills.
  • Analytical and critical thinking skills.
  • Relationship Building (Interpersonal abilities).
  • Able to exercise the highest level of confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CVs via email to: znbwcb@gmail.com or drop their certified copies of academic and professional qualifications at ZNBWCB ,Bay 9, National Sports Stadium ,Samora Machel Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe not later than Friday 10 May 2024.

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)

Website
+263242709933
info@combatsports.zw

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) is an organisation born out of statute with a mandate to oversee and promote the development and promotion of boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA) and related activities in Zimbabwe.

