Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)

Information and Technology Officer (Harare)

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
Oct. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

  • Grade: G3A.
  • Reporting To: Manager ICT.
  • Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing technical assistance on ICT hardware and software use.
  • Installation and configuration of hardware and software.
  • Troubleshooting and resolving issues with ICT gadgets.
  • Monitoring and maintaining computer systems network.
  • Monitoring the ZACC Case Management System.
  • Drafting ICT device specifications to facilitate purchases.
  • Maintain CCTV, PABX and biometric system.
  • Drafting systems user manuals.
  • Identifying training needs of system users.
  • Facilitating online meetings.
  • Consolidating reports for all systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • HND or Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or other equivalent qualification.
  • Experience in ICT Security Systems is an added advantage.
  • Have sound knowledge of Website Design, Management and computer packages.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872

Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare

Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 30 October 2023

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.

