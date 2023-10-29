Information and Technology Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G3A.

Reporting To: Manager ICT.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing technical assistance on ICT hardware and software use.

Installation and configuration of hardware and software.

Troubleshooting and resolving issues with ICT gadgets.

Monitoring and maintaining computer systems network.

Monitoring the ZACC Case Management System.

Drafting ICT device specifications to facilitate purchases.

Maintain CCTV, PABX and biometric system.

Drafting systems user manuals.

Identifying training needs of system users.

Facilitating online meetings.

Consolidating reports for all systems.

Qualifications and Experience

HND or Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or other equivalent qualification.

Experience in ICT Security Systems is an added advantage.

Have sound knowledge of Website Design, Management and computer packages.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872