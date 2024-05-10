Information & Communication Technology Lead (Harare)

Job Description

Background

We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the post of ICT Lead. The vacancy has arisen in Harare, at Zim-TTECH Head office. We are a registered Private Voluntary Organization (PVO 125/23). Our activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. The contract will terminate on the 29th of September 2024

The successful candidate shall be responsible for managing the implementation of ICT processes and harmonizing all initiatives, systems, and infrastructure across all Zim-TTECH awards. He/She will report to the Finance and Operations Director.