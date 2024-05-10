Information & Communication Technology Lead (Harare)
Job Description
Background
We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the post of ICT Lead. The vacancy has arisen in Harare, at Zim-TTECH Head office. We are a registered Private Voluntary Organization (PVO 125/23). Our activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. The contract will terminate on the 29th of September 2024
The successful candidate shall be responsible for managing the implementation of ICT processes and harmonizing all initiatives, systems, and infrastructure across all Zim-TTECH awards. He/She will report to the Finance and Operations Director.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Working with senior management and other Zim-TTECH departments to define program needs, provide ICT support, develop, and adjust ICT plans to meet rapidly evolving program demands.
- Providing strong technical expertise, guidance, and recommendations to achieve organizational objectives in a cost effective and efficient manner.
- Identifying and documenting current industry best practices in ICT governance, data security, deployment of solutions, support, and device management.
- Formulating overall strategy and guidelines which inform on implementation and maintenance of all ICT infrastructure.
- Participating in budgeting and forecasting of all ICT expenses including procurement of new equipment, purchasing of consumables, licensing of software products and monthly payment of service providers.
- Establishing systems and processes that ensure the implementation and maintenance of best practices, including feedback loops for improvements and alerts to program team on any upcoming issues.
- Developing and collecting (in collaboration with other project team members) quality assurance and performance metrics for ICT implementations, such as usage of ICT tools, accuracy, and timelines of data collection.
- Managing the ICT team and ensuring clear division and allocation of responsibilities across various projects.
- Preparing regular progress reports highlighting challenges experienced and proffering solutions on same.
- Attending program meetings regularly and making contributions on ICT related issues.
- Performing any other duties assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Administering ICT solutions, 2 of which must be at managerial level.
Commitment to Diversity
We recognize that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. We, therefore, encourage and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. We strive to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among our staff.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: ictlead@zimttech.org, before 12 May 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org