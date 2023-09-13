Information & Communications Advisor (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced professionals to assume the above mentioned post.
ZIMCODD is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ participation in making public policies pro-poor and sustainable. These are full-time positions stationed in Harare, Zimbabwe. All candidates must be legally authorized to live and work in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide support for ZIMCODD campaign activities and messaging, packaging presentations and participating in advocacy events and drafting press statements.
- The incumbent will be hands on in organizing external communication including copy editing of reports, statements and periodic publications.
- Implementation of the organization’s Information & Communication Policy ensuring compliance and regular review of the same in line with best practices.
- Assist with development of sound communication and content for sharing and posting on ZIMCODD ICT platforms.
- Research and write on relevant thematic areas contributing to ZIMCODD publications. Promote Communications and marketing materials through social media.
- Develop working relationships with journalists in different types of media outlets. Facilitate the circulation and launch of ZIMCODD publications.
- Provide logistical support in organising key media events i.e. workshops, press conferences, media briefings, training seminars and public meetings.
- Assist with packaging ZIMCODD results and outcomes for sharing with the public under supervision of the Programmes Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in English and Communication, Journalism, Media, Public Relations or equivalent.
- Master’s degree in development communication, Media, Public Relations or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years demonstrable professional writing and editorial experience.
- Proven editorial experience in a work environment that produces high volume of publications.
- Outstanding written and oral communication skills. (Include evidence of writings in application)
- Knowledge in social media communication strategies, digital advocacy and multi-media information management is critical.
- Experience in working in highly demanding work environments and ability to multitask is a necessity.
- Creative, innovative and detail- oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and experience should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae demonstrating their suitability. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in the email subject line.
NB: ZIMCODD is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people with disabilities and other marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 25 September 2023
