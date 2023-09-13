Information & Communications Advisor (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced professionals to assume the above mentioned post.

ZIMCODD is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ participation in making public policies pro-poor and sustainable. These are full-time positions stationed in Harare, Zimbabwe. All candidates must be legally authorized to live and work in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide support for ZIMCODD campaign activities and messaging, packaging presentations and participating in advocacy events and drafting press statements.

The incumbent will be hands on in organizing external communication including copy editing of reports, statements and periodic publications.

Implementation of the organization’s Information & Communication Policy ensuring compliance and regular review of the same in line with best practices.

Assist with development of sound communication and content for sharing and posting on ZIMCODD ICT platforms.

Research and write on relevant thematic areas contributing to ZIMCODD publications. Promote Communications and marketing materials through social media.

Develop working relationships with journalists in different types of media outlets. Facilitate the circulation and launch of ZIMCODD publications.

Provide logistical support in organising key media events i.e. workshops, press conferences, media briefings, training seminars and public meetings.

Assist with packaging ZIMCODD results and outcomes for sharing with the public under supervision of the Programmes Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in English and Communication, Journalism, Media, Public Relations or equivalent.

Master’s degree in development communication, Media, Public Relations or equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years demonstrable professional writing and editorial experience.

Proven editorial experience in a work environment that produces high volume of publications.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills. (Include evidence of writings in application)

Knowledge in social media communication strategies, digital advocacy and multi-media information management is critical.

Experience in working in highly demanding work environments and ability to multitask is a necessity.

Creative, innovative and detail- oriented.

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and experience should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae demonstrating their suitability. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in the email subject line.