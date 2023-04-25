Pindula
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Information Officer: Information And Public Relations

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Apr. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting in implementing the University marketing, public relations and communications programmes and organizing university events and activities.
  • Assisting in creative design of the University marketing and communications activities and materials including: Website, Social Media, video production, GZU Newsletter and Publications and Media Relations.
  • Writing articles for publication on University website, social media and newsletter; and
  • Assisting with the maintenance and development of University visual content library (images, video, infographics).

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism, Marketing or equivalent and at least one (1) year relevant experience.
  • Strong knowledge of writing and story development with experience in social media channel management.
  • Must have experience in media relations and events organisation.
  • Should have strong proof reading and editing skills.
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Office, content management systems, and social media platforms.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=83

  • Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
  • Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience
  • Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

