Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a versatile and dynamic Information Security Manager to join its IS Technical Team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for driving the organization’s Information Security efforts through identifying potential technology risks, and designing, acquiring, and implementing security and governance systems in line with set performance standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares the organisations Information Security plan based on Best Security and Governance.

Prepares and schedules security testing and vulnerability assessment in conjunction with Technology Services. departmental heads.

Leads the preparation of the cyber and information security plan and establishes the Governance, Security and Risk goals, objectives, and departmental operating procedures in conjunction with the Technology Services.

Develops and updates Security and Governance policies procedures and processes for the Technology Services division in conjunction with the other Technology Services.

Formulates the Technology Security and Governance budget and monitors the OPEX and CAPEX in line with the approved.

Checks that all technology systems are properly configured to ensure that there is no financial loss on all transaction types from all technology.

Leads the research, design, testing, control, and maintenance of all Security solutions in response to evolving businessEnsuring security is factored into the designing and implementation of all Technology Security and Governance systems.

Managing and maintaining security systems and their corresponding or associated software, such as intrusion detection systems, cryptography systems, and anti-virus software for the organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Digital Service Provider.

4 Years Industry Experience.

Required skills:

Proven management/supervisory record.

Good planning and coordination skills.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/information-security-manager-3/

Deadline: 25 May 2023