POSB - People's Own Savings Bank

Information Security Manager

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Oct. 21, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Risk Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for leading risk identification and awareness programs across all technological operations, ensuring that risk is properly managed in line with the bank's strategy and best practices.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitors the computing environment and technological operations.
  • Assesses the network, IT infrastructure, and application vulnerabilities and threats.
  • Manages technological risk assessments.
  • Contributes to the creation of security policies and practices.
  • Guides the design and execution of business continuity and disaster recovery programs.
  • Monitors data security profiles security violation and institute investigations.
  • Performs deep dives on IT security-related processes and systems.
  • Assists in the development of IT risk remediation strategies.
  • Develops, tracks, and reports on key risk indicators (KRIs) for information technology.
  • Advises management on IT trends and technology initiatives that support them.
  • Develops and delivers IT risk, security awareness and training programs.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.
  • Certification in Systems Security.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in IT Audit, Cyber Security and/or IT Compliance experience.

How to Apply

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw. The email subject heading should clearly indicate the position applied for.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 21 October 2023

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

08677 099 200
customersupport@posb.co.zw

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

