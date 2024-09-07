Information Systems and Technical Audit Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The key job purpose is to lead the Information Systems (IS) and Technical audit teams in the execution of audit assignments. Reporting to the Head Internal Audit

Duties and Responsibilities

Assesses Information Systems (IS) and technology risks facing the organisation.

Develops audit assignment plans and audit programs.

Provides consultancy and advisory services to management.

Leads execution of audit assignments.

Prepares Internal Audit reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent.

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) is a must.

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) is an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 years relevant working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zw