Information Systems Auditor (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.
The Incumbent will be responsible to the Information Systems Audit Manager.
Basic Function: Provides independent assurance and consultancy services to the business through reviews of systems of control, governance, and risk management processes in a disciplined and systematic manner.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervises the daily activities of Information Systems auditors for the implementation of sound controls to prevent fraud and error.
- Ensures that IT audit practices comply with auditing standards and company procedures.
- Promotes efficient practices by recommending improvements in processing capability, user interface, and security designs of the ICT network.
- Evaluates Information Systems practices to safeguard the company's resources.
- Ensures that the company has adequate computer application controls to meet business objectives and customer needs.
- Conduct risk assessments and identify controls in place to mitigate identified risks.
- Analyzes and tests the effectiveness and efficiency of the control environment.
- Sets and review performance targets quarterly for the IS Auditors.
- Carries out research on the latest audit techniques and methods and advises the Internal Audit Manager as and when necessary.
- Completes all related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- A BSc Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science/ Information Systems or related.
- Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)
- At least 3 years’ proven experience working as an Information Systems Auditor.
Competencies:
- Strong business acumen, management, and analytical skills.
- Good understanding and awareness of cyber security trends and hacking techniques.
- Ability to think strategically and translate insights into action.
- Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license.
- Strong computing and analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.