Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Senior Internal Auditor the incumbent will be responsible for performing audits of the information technology governance structure, general and data application controls, data integrity, and system security.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs general and application control reviews of computer information systems.

Performs information controls review including system development standards, operating procedures, system security, programming controls, reporting integrity controls, backup and disaster recovery and business continuity, and system maintenance.

Conducts detailed Data Analytics to inform both Audits and Business decision making.

Conducts Revenue Assurance reviews.

Prepares audit finding memoranda and working papers ensuring adequate documentation to support audit conclusions.

Prepares and presents written reports and other technical information.

Consults/advises on various operational issues related to computerized information systems.

Follows up on audit findings to ensure that management has taken corrective action(s).

Trains staff in computerized audit software, audit management system and techniques.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience information technology auditing.

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

Demonstrable training in Audit Command Language (ACL).

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and proof of qualifications and experience. Interested suitable candidates should email their applications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw