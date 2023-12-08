Pindula|Search Pindula
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Information Technology Assistant (Harare)

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Dec. 07, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provides day to day support of hardware and software issues at sites.
  • Reports to Management any risks or issues identified in relation to ICT management.
  • Inducts, coaches, trains staff, interns, and visitors on ICT protocols and equipment.
  • Helps to ensure that information and communication technology (ICT) equipment is in good working condition and assists with maintenance and minor repairs.
  • Responds to end-user needs regarding network access and E-mail support.
  • Support ICT equipment inventory and record keeping.
  • Work with service providers on ICT issues.
  • Perform other duties as tasked and deemed necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A University Degree in Bachelor of Science in Computer Technology or Computer Science or any other related field.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Ability to learn and share knowledge with others.
  • Ability to work with little or no supervision.
  • Agile and Proactive.
  • Ability to make informed decisions.
  • Ability to work with others as a team.

Other

How to Apply

Interested suitable qualifying candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org

Deadline: 07 December 2023

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust. PZAT is a local non-profit organization working to improve the health and well-being of people in Zimbabwe with a special focus on those affected and infected by HIV.

Website: www.pzat.org

