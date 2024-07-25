Information Technology Graduate Intern (Nkayi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above mentioned mentioned vacant post.

Duration: 2years.

Duties and Responsibilities

IT Incident Management – Responsible for the effective implementation of the IT incident management process and carries out corresponding reporting.

Information Technology (IT) Service Operation and Support – receive, register, classify and ensure resolution of all IT service support requests.

IT Service Availability Management – responsible for defining, analysing, planning, measuring and improving all aspects of the availability of IT Services.

Provide IT expertise to communities that the organisation works with (IT as a medium of development).

IT Problem Management – responsible for managing the lifecycle of all problems.

IT Information Security – responsible for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the organisation’s assets, information, data and IT services.

Provide support in corporate system implementation through related capacity building training interventions to staff and providing required support to users.

Promote and abide by internal policies and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

A recent graduate with a degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Information Systems or Computer Studies from a recognised university.

At least 1year industrial attachment.

Strong computer skills in Microsoft Windows/Office environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit their handwritten application letters, detailed CVs, Certified copies of Birth Certificate, National ID, Academic and Professional Certificates to reach the undersigned on or before 02 August 2024,16:45hrs. The applications should clearly state/indicate the position applied for.