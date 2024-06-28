Infrastructure Development and Project Management Officer
Job Description
INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT OFFICER
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Infrastructure Development and Project Management Officer that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.
The successful candidate will report to the Deputy Director of Works and Estates Development.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Execution of the University’s gender and diversity responsive infrastructure development master plans covering buildings, site infrastructure (roads, electricity, sewage and water reticulation), sporting and recreation facilities as well as University grounds.
- Project Planning and Execution: Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, budget, timeline, and resource allocation.
- Budgeting and Financial Management: Collaborate with relevant departments to develop project budgets and track expenditures throughout the project lifecycle.
- Stakeholder Engagement: Liaise with University staff, Faculties, and external contractors to ensure effective communication, collaboration, and coordination throughout the project lifecycle.
- Quality Assurance and Compliance: Ensure that infrastructure projects comply with relevant building codes, regulations, and safety standards.
- Team Leadership and Management: supervise a team of professionals, including architects, engineers, contractors, project staff, and provide guidance, support, and mentorship to foster a collaborative and results-oriented work environment.
- Contract management: Ensure that relevant contracts are in place for the proper management of projects.
- Carry out internal engineering designs, independently or as part of the internal design team.
- Oversee the repairs and maintenance of grounds, infrastructure, plant and equipment
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science Honors Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute of higher learning.
- A postgraduate qualification in project management, civil engineering or construction management is an added advantage.
- Must be a registered engineer with the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers (ZIE).
- At least five (5) years of proven experience in infrastructure development and project management, preferably in the education sector or related fields.
- Strong project management skills, including the ability to develop and execute project plans, manage budgets, and mitigate risks.
- Excellent leadership and team management abilities.
- Clean class four driver’s license is a must.
- Knowledge of building codes, regulations, and compliance requirements.
- Strong communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills, with the ability to engage effectively with diverse stakeholders.
- Proficiency in project management software, budgeting tools, drawing and design software.
- Demonstrated ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines, and work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.
- Proactive and self-motivated, with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications consisting of an application letter, certified educational and professional certificates, curriculum vitae, names and contact details, including telephone numbers, of at least three (3) referees. All envelopes should clearly indicate the post being applied for.
Applications should be received not later than Tuesday 2 July 2024 and should be addressed to:
Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or
Hand delivered at:
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Women's university in africa is an equal opportunity employer and women and differently abled candidates are encouraged to apply.
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare