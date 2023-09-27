Pindula|Search Pindula
EmpowerBank Limited

Infrastructure Specialist (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within our ICT department for an Infrastructure Specialist. Qualified and experienced personnel are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Configure network hardware such as servers, routers and switches.
  • Upgrade, repair and maintain computer networks.
  • Trouble shoot various network issues.
  • Assist networks architects with the design of network models whenever needed.
  • Deploy and update company-wide softwware.
  • Manage servers, virtual machines and operating systems.
  • Implement security controls.
  • Provide network administration, support and installations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant degree in ICT and related Networks Certifications.
  • Minimum of two years relevant experience in a busy environment.
  • Clean drivers licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw clearly stating the position being applied for on the subject line. Copies of Professional qualifications and Drivers licence must accompany the application.

Deadline: 30 September 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

