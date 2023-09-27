Infrastructure Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within our ICT department for an Infrastructure Specialist. Qualified and experienced personnel are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Configure network hardware such as servers, routers and switches.

Upgrade, repair and maintain computer networks.

Trouble shoot various network issues.

Assist networks architects with the design of network models whenever needed.

Deploy and update company-wide softwware.

Manage servers, virtual machines and operating systems.

Implement security controls.

Provide network administration, support and installations.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree in ICT and related Networks Certifications.

Minimum of two years relevant experience in a busy environment.

Clean drivers licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw clearly stating the position being applied for on the subject line. Copies of Professional qualifications and Drivers licence must accompany the application.

Deadline: 30 September 2023