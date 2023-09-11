Innovation and Digital Transformation Specialist (G6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will report to the Business Applications Manager and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Collect and analyse current and future digital transformation needs of the organisation in order to develop robust functional and technical specifications.

Uses research and data analysis to find changes/ opportunities in the market.

Be the organisation’s champion in the digitalisation and automation of processes and products.

Identify process weaknesses and obsolescence and suggests business process improvements using analytics and digital techniques.

Monitoring the activity of competitors and recommend new best practices as gleaned from competition.

Leads in the development and deployment of ICT driven initiatives to fulfil organisation’s digital strategy.

Digitalization of existing (or new) products and services.

Lead in the design, implementation, and monitoring of digital skill upskilling programme for organisation’s employees.

Be the vital link between business users and the IT department for the organisation.

Led in the evolution of existing applications (version upgrades, implementation of the Cloud…) and processes.

Ensure the sustainability and stability of the systems developed.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business Studies and Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering or any relevant Bachelor’s degree.

Ability to think innovatively, design and deliver client oriented digital solutions.

Ability to work with stakeholders to understand their needs and build trusted relationships.

Ability to work collaboratively with internal and external teams.

Ability to manage multiple priorities, assess and adjust quickly to changing priorities.

Good verbal communication skills; ability to articulate thoughts & ideas.

Possession of a clean Class 4 driver’s licence essential.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to: