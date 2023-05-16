Innovation Hub Manager: Research And Innovation (Vice Chancellor)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Innovation Hub.
- Coordinating projects coordination and development of Innovation Hub processes and procedures.
- Creating a conducive environment and platform for accelerating product development towards industrialisation.
- Providing strategic leadership in the organisation, utilisation and management of space, equipment, resources and schedules of activities at the Innovation Hub.
- Providing technical advice in the development of result-oriented Innovation Hub partnerships, systems and processes.
- Promoting an entrepreneurial ecosystem among Innovation Hub researchers, interns and partners.
- Operationalising the Hub’s SOPs in pursuance of Education 5.0.
- Performing other related duties, as assigned by the Executive Director, Research and Innovation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a minimum of a Master’s degree in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Business or other related field from an accredited institution, and demonstrated experience in establishing and running a centre or facility focused on engaging external customers & partners, digital transformation (linking technical and sector knowledge and market insights) and developing partnerships.
- A minimum of five (5) years’ working experience of which two (2) years’ experience must be in research, innovation and/or management of a business venture.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=110. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023