Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Innovation Hub Manager: Research And Innovation (Vice Chancellor)

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Innovation Hub.
  • Coordinating projects coordination and development of Innovation Hub processes and procedures.
  • Creating a conducive environment and platform for accelerating product development towards industrialisation.
  • Providing strategic leadership in the organisation, utilisation and management of space, equipment, resources and schedules of   activities at the Innovation Hub.
  • Providing technical advice in the development of result-oriented Innovation Hub partnerships, systems and processes.
  • Promoting an entrepreneurial ecosystem among Innovation Hub researchers, interns and partners.
  • Operationalising the Hub’s SOPs in pursuance of Education 5.0.
  • Performing other related duties, as assigned by the Executive Director, Research and Innovation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have a minimum of a Master’s degree in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Business or other related field from an accredited institution, and demonstrated experience in establishing and running a centre or facility focused on engaging external customers & partners, digital transformation (linking technical and sector knowledge and market insights) and developing partnerships.
  • A minimum of five (5) years’ working experience of which two (2) years’ experience must be in research, innovation and/or management of a business venture.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=110. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.  Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

