Innovation Lead: Arts And Creative Industries
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting product development and prototyping at the Innovation Hub within their area of expertise.
- Offering expert advice, capturing and recommending innovations arising from the University’s research community for protection.
- Generating new and robust ideas resulting in intellectual property (IP) development towards commercialisation.
- Identifying and mobilizing strategic resources and partners to support product development; and
- Capacity strengthening in design thinking, prototyping and entrepreneurship.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a minimum of a Master’s Degree or equivalent in the Arts (Visual and Performing) or any other related field from an accredited institution and experience in teaching and learning, and research processes.
- In addition, applicants must have a demonstrated experience in product development and a proven track record in multidisciplinary research, collaboration and/or management of partnerships.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=146
Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for all applicants.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662