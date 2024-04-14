Innovation Lead (Arts & Creative Industries)
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE
Applicatuons are invited from suitably qualified and qualified experienced candidates to fill in the above position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for innovation in the Arts, Humanities and Film and Theatre.
- Promoting emerging arts and humanities innovations and a culture of disruptive innovation at MSU.
- Providing technical advice on product development and related research and development in Arts, Humanities and Film and Theatre.
- Engaging directly and proactively with academic departments, industry and community to identify MSU’s intellectual property (IP) with potential for commercial exploitation.
- Identifying appropriate routes to exploit MSU IPs in the Arts, Humanities and Film and Theatre.
- Identifying potential industry partners for specific technology commercialisation opportunities.
- Draft and negotiate arts and creative industries related licenses, collaboration agreements, inter-institutional agreements, and other contracts related to the commercial development of IP with both commercial partners and collaborating institutions.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant Bachelor’s degree in the Arts, Humanities or Film and Theatre.
- A relevant Master’s degree in the Arts, Humanities or Film and Theatre.
- At least three (3) years of experience working in a research and development environment.
- Knowledge of Intellectual Property (IP) issues is an added advantage.
- The candidate must possess good leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills at all levels within and outside the University.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.