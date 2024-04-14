Innovation Lead (Arts & Creative Industries)

Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE

Applicatuons are invited from suitably qualified and qualified experienced candidates to fill in the above position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for innovation in the Arts, Humanities and Film and Theatre.

Promoting emerging arts and humanities innovations and a culture of disruptive innovation at MSU.

Providing technical advice on product development and related research and development in Arts, Humanities and Film and Theatre.

Engaging directly and proactively with academic departments, industry and community to identify MSU’s intellectual property (IP) with potential for commercial exploitation.

Identifying appropriate routes to exploit MSU IPs in the Arts, Humanities and Film and Theatre.

Identifying potential industry partners for specific technology commercialisation opportunities.

Draft and negotiate arts and creative industries related licenses, collaboration agreements, inter-institutional agreements, and other contracts related to the commercial development of IP with both commercial partners and collaborating institutions.

Carry out any other duties as assigned.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.