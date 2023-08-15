Innovation Lead: IT And Physical Sciences (Research And Innovation)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting product development and prototyping at the Innovation Hub within their area of expertise.

Offering expert advice, capturing and recommending innovations arising from the University’s research community for protection.

Generating new and robust ideas resulting in intellectual property (IP) development towards commercialisation.

Identifying and mobilizing strategic resources and partners to support product development; and

Capacity strengthening in design thinking, prototyping and entrepreneurship.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a minimum of a Master’s Degree or equivalent in IT and Physical Sciences field from an accredited institution and experience in interacting with students and/ or teaching and learning, and research processes at University level.

In addition, applicants must have a demonstrated experience in product development and a proven track record in multidisciplinary research, collaboration and/or management of partnerships.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=145

Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.