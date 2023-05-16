Innovation Leads: Life Sciences/ IT And Physical Sciences/ Arts And Creative Industries/ Engineering (Research And Innovation)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting product development and prototyping at the Innovation Hub within their area of expertise.
- Offering expert advice, capturing and recommending innovations arising from the University’s research community for protection.
- Generating new and robust ideas resulting in intellectual property (IP) development towards commercialisation.
- Identifying and mobilizing strategic resources and partners to support product development.
- Capacity strengthening in design thinking, prototyping and entrepreneurship.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a minimum of a Master’s Degree or equivalent in the desired field from an accredited institution and experience in interacting with students and/or teaching and learning, and research processes at University level.
- In addition, applicants must have a demonstrated experience in product development and a proven track record in multidisciplinary research, collaboration and/or management of partnerships.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=113. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May, 2023