Inspector x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to Regional Enterprise Risk Officers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Enforces compliance with provisions of the Grain Marketing Act Chapter [18:14].

Investigates any suspected breaches of the Grain Marketing Act Chapter [18:14].

Recommends regulation of users of controlled products.

Identifies, recruits and supervises staff for enforcement activities.

Carries out security and risk audits.

Carries out due diligence inspections on all users of controlled products.

Ensure adherence to Safety, Health and Environment regulations and standards.

Any other duties as maybe assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Higher Diploma in Security and/or Risk Management, or equivalent.

Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence is a must.

Minimum of five years' experience in a law enforcement or security environment.

Core Competencies:

Good report writing and communication skills.

Ability to pay close attention to detail.

Knowledge of investigation, criminal justice system and risk management processes.

Deadline driven.

Good interpersonal skills.

Excellent Computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023