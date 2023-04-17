Inspector x3

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to Regional Enterprise Risk Officers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Enforces compliance with provisions of the Grain Marketing Act Chapter [18:14].
- Investigates any suspected breaches of the Grain Marketing Act Chapter [18:14].
- Recommends regulation of users of controlled products.
- Identifies, recruits and supervises staff for enforcement activities.
- Carries out security and risk audits.
- Carries out due diligence inspections on all users of controlled products.
- Ensure adherence to Safety, Health and Environment regulations and standards.
- Any other duties as maybe assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Higher Diploma in Security and/or Risk Management, or equivalent.
- Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence is a must.
- Minimum of five years' experience in a law enforcement or security environment.
Core Competencies:
- Good report writing and communication skills.
- Ability to pay close attention to detail.
- Knowledge of investigation, criminal justice system and risk management processes.
- Deadline driven.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Excellent Computer skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 28 April 2023