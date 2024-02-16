Inspectors x4
Job Description
The above-mentioned fixed-term contract vacancies have arisen within TIMB, and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fil the vacancies. The successful candidates will be based at TIMB Regional Offices (Mashonaland West/East/Central and Manicaland).
Reports To: Inspectorate Manager
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identification of suspected illegal activities in the tobacco industry.
- Ensures investigation of all suspected illegal activities in the tobacco industry.
- Make necessary recommendations to the Inspectorate Manager on action to be taken againstillegal tobacco activities.
- Identify gaps and shortcomings in the existing statutes and make the necessary recommendations.
- Implement follow-ups on leads that may result in the unravelling of illegal activities in the tobacco industry.
- Organize and co-ordinate necessary action to eliminate or minimize illegal activities.
- Develop and implement effective measures to limit the commission of illegal practices.
- Implement proactive strategies to counter any forms of illegal activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma/Degree in Security Management/Financial Intelligence/Risk Management or equivalent.
- Two years of experience in a similar environment.
- Qualification in forensic crime investigations is an added advantage.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Ability to work according to strict deadlines.
- Ahighly organized, task-oriented and analytical character with impeccable interpersonal communication skills.
- Excellent report-writing skills.
- Good investigating skills.
- Highly disciplined and corrupt-free individual
- Must be conversant with the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, and the Codification Reform Act among other Tobacco industry-related guiding Acts.
Other
How to Apply
Submit a detailed CV, certified copies of qualifications and National ID addressed to hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "CONTRACT INSPECTOR".
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 18 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.