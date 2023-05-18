Instrument Technician (Harare)

Job Description

An opportunity has arisen within our organization for a qualified, experienced and results oriented Instrument Technician to join our Engineering team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Programs Controllers, PLCs and Drives.

Repairs and services measurement Instruments, Transducers, Pneumatics, Valves and Transmitters.

Conducts control valves overhauling and repairs.

Traces out and tests electronic circuitry and components to locate defective parts in systems, using test equipment, chematics, and maintenance manuals.

Removes defective instruments from system, decontaminates, disassembles, and cleans instruments, and replaces defective parts, using hand tools.

Lubricates instruments and replaces defective wiring and tubing.

Calibrates readings on instruments according to standards and adjusts phasing and aligns stages to ensure accuracy of recording and indicating function.

Prepares schematic drawings, sketches, and reports to reflect changes or alterations made in instruments, circuits, and systems.

Assembles and installs electrical panels and other electrical equipment.

Responds quickly to all service requests and efficiently troubleshoots and repairs electrical systems at all our ginning sites.

Communicates estimated timelines for repairs to those impacted

Installs new equipment and wiring to expand infrastructure as needed

Performs preventative maintenance on a regular schedule

Logs all services and reports progress to management

Utilizes and stores all equipment properly.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation and Control Systems.

At least 3 years of working experience.

Highly computer literate, MS Office and related business and communication tools.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs in PDF form to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw, with the title "Instrument Technician" clearly written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 23 May 2023