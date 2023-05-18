Instrument Technician (Harare)

Job Description
An opportunity has arisen within our organization for a qualified, experienced and results oriented Instrument Technician to join our Engineering team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Programs Controllers, PLCs and Drives.
- Repairs and services measurement Instruments, Transducers, Pneumatics, Valves and Transmitters.
- Conducts control valves overhauling and repairs.
- Traces out and tests electronic circuitry and components to locate defective parts in systems, using test equipment, chematics, and maintenance manuals.
- Removes defective instruments from system, decontaminates, disassembles, and cleans instruments, and replaces defective parts, using hand tools.
- Lubricates instruments and replaces defective wiring and tubing.
- Calibrates readings on instruments according to standards and adjusts phasing and aligns stages to ensure accuracy of recording and indicating function.
- Prepares schematic drawings, sketches, and reports to reflect changes or alterations made in instruments, circuits, and systems.
- Assembles and installs electrical panels and other electrical equipment.
- Responds quickly to all service requests and efficiently troubleshoots and repairs electrical systems at all our ginning sites.
- Communicates estimated timelines for repairs to those impacted
- Installs new equipment and wiring to expand infrastructure as needed
- Performs preventative maintenance on a regular schedule
- Logs all services and reports progress to management
- Utilizes and stores all equipment properly.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation and Control Systems.
- At least 3 years of working experience.
- Highly computer literate, MS Office and related business and communication tools.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs in PDF form to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw, with the title "Instrument Technician" clearly written in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 23 May 2023