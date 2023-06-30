Instrument Technician (Ngezi)

Job Description

We offer you an interesting role in an international business environment as well as opportunities for your professional development. At Sandvik, we believe that diversity of experience, perspective and background will lead to a better environment for our employees, our business and, thereby, our customers.

The Instrument Technician will be responsible for electrical instrumentation improvement projects on site,effectively planning, and calibration of machines as required to OEM specification through, good housekeeping, assigned tasks, customer (internal & external) satisfaction, effective communication, team work, SHEQ, policies, work schedules, procedure & specifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Instrument Technician will be responsible for calibration of machines at Ngezi.

Ensure maintenance of Sandvik fleet/ machines electrical and control systems.

Calibration and configuration of modules, measuring sensors or systems and control systems.

Responding to breakdowns on electrical instrumentation systems.

Responsible for electrical instrumentation improvement projects on site.

Ensure machine availability and reliability.

Maintain a “safety first culture” amongst all team members.

Ensure that all Repair systems and procedures are followed.

Ensuring that all maintenance work meets OEM Standards.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Instrumentation and control systems, Electrical & electronics or equivalent (must have served an apprenticeship as an instrument technician).

A National Diploma in the same field of studies described above coupled with relevant experience and skills can also be considered.

The Instrument Technician is expected to have 2-4years experience in the mining industry.

Knowledge of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.

Full physical & medical certificate to work in underground mining environment.

Knowledge of Can-Bus control systems and calibration or any communication bus networks.

Should be computer literate, any programming experience on any language is an added advantage.

Must have knowledge of working with PLCs especially on mobile equipment.

Shall be able to coach and/ or train Artisans or Technicians in training.

Must have a Class 4 driver’s license.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://sandvik.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/sandvik-jobs/job/Zimbabwe%2C-Ngezi/Instrument-Technician_R0056624/apply/applyManually?source=Linkedin