Instruments Design Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Technical Services Manager, the Instruments Design Engineer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining control systems and instruments used in various industrial processes.

He/She combines knowledge of control engineering, instrumentation, and automation to create efficient and reliable innovative solutions for process control and measurement.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree or higher in Electronics Engineering, Control Engineering, or Instrumentation Engineering, from a recognised university; with 2 years experience.

The candidate must be registered with a Professional Engineering Board, and have strong knowledge of control system design, instrumentation principles and devices, process automation, communication protocols, and industrial networking.

He/she should have an understanding of safety standards and regulations related to control systems and instrumentation.

Experience with programming and configuring PLCs or DCS systems, familiarity with control algorithms, as well as proficiency in using control system software and simulation tools, is a must.

The candidate must be decisive, creative, initiative, highly motivated, flexible, and able to work to tight deadlines.

He/she must possess excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, effective communication and teamwork abilities, a high level of attention to detail, and a commitment to producing high-quality work.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with 4 of copies detailed CV marked “Private and Confidential” should be sent to:

The Human Resources Manager