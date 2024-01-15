Instruments Design Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to the Technical Services Manager, the Instruments Design Engineer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining control systems and instruments used in various industrial processes.
- He/She combines knowledge of control engineering, instrumentation, and automation to create efficient and reliable innovative solutions for process control and measurement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree or higher in Electronics Engineering, Control Engineering, or Instrumentation Engineering, from a recognised university; with 2 years experience.
- The candidate must be registered with a Professional Engineering Board, and have strong knowledge of control system design, instrumentation principles and devices, process automation, communication protocols, and industrial networking.
- He/she should have an understanding of safety standards and regulations related to control systems and instrumentation.
- Experience with programming and configuring PLCs or DCS systems, familiarity with control algorithms, as well as proficiency in using control system software and simulation tools, is a must.
- The candidate must be decisive, creative, initiative, highly motivated, flexible, and able to work to tight deadlines.
- He/she must possess excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, effective communication and teamwork abilities, a high level of attention to detail, and a commitment to producing high-quality work.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with 4 of copies detailed CV marked “Private and Confidential” should be sent to:
The Human Resources Manager
P O Box CY 2434
Causeway, Harare
or Email to: recruitment@verify.co.zw
NB: Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you do not hear from us within two months of this advertisement, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.
Verify Engineering
Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare. The company is operated by The Harare Institute of Technology under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Address: 4th Floor Beverly Court Corner Nelson Mandela And, Simon Muzenda St, Harare