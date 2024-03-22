Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)

Instruments Technician (Mutare)

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Mar. 24, 2024
Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above mentioned position that have arisen in the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Engineering Foreman, the job is based at the Mine and responsible for the following:

  • Servicing, calibrating, installing, and carrying out preventative maintenance on all production instrumentation equipment.
  • Attending to breakdowns timeously to ensure minimum downtime on Plants.
  • Ensuring compliance with Regulatory, Legal and IMS Standards. Minimum Qualifications and Experience.
  • Five (5) 0' Level passes including Mathematics and English.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma in Instrumentation and Control.
  • Apprentice trained Instruments Technician.
  • At least 3 years' post apprenticeship experience in a mining, processing plant or heavy manufacturing environment.
  • Knowledge of XRT and X-Ray machines Wet and Dry in Diamond sorting is prerequisite.
  • Experience on PLC, SCADA, Control and PID systems is essential.
  • Knowledge of Siemens and Allen Bradley RS Logic x 500 is essential.
  • Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.co.

Deadline: 24 March 2024

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.

