AFC Insurance presents an exceptional opportunity for Commission-based Insurance Consultants. Join our team of passionate experts and thrive in an environment that values enthusiasm and expertise. We seek dedicated individuals with exceptional interpersonal and selling skills and a commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service. As an Insurance Consultant, you’ll build rewarding relationships and capitalize on comprehensive training and ongoing support. Seize this extraordinary opportunity to contribute to a team-oriented environment where your expertise will be valued, your contributions recog- nized, and your potential realized. Apply now to become an esteemed Insurance Consultant with AFC Insurance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Market company products relevant to the prospective client.

Facilitate payment of premiums and fees after the closure of the transaction.

Liaise with underwriters for policy and endorsement issuance.

Deliver policy documents and endorsements to clients as required.

Schedule client visits to existing and potential customers.

Reconcile all transactions daily.

Submit all claim documents for processing.

Advise management on all important matters.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 6 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.

Certificate of proficiency in Insurance.

A Degree or Diploma in Insurance and Risk Management or Marketing is an added advantage.

Good negotiating skills.

Result-oriented, leadership skills, and customer oriented.

High interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the qualifications, you are the perfect candidate we are seeking. To be considered, kindly submit your application clearly indicating your preferred location to underwriting@afcholdings.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

A Subsidiary of AFC Holdings

Deadline: 31 December 2023