Intensive Care Nurse

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or diploma in Intensive Care Nursing.

Current Practising Certificate.

3 years post qualification experience.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to speak Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

OR email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 May 2023