Log inCreate Account
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Intensive Care Nurse

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
May. 12, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree or diploma in Intensive Care Nursing.
  • Current Practising Certificate.
  • 3 years post qualification experience.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to speak Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

OR email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 May 2023

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

Related Jobs

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Chef

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Laundry Attendant

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Night Porter/ Housekeeper

Deadline:
Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group

Chef De Partie

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Chef

Deadline:
National Handling Services (NHS)
National Handling Services (NHS)

Business Class Lounge Attendant

Deadline:

Chef

Deadline:

Hotel Manager

Deadline:
CUT Hotels
CUT Hotels

Hotel General Manager

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More