Intensive Care Nurse (Harare)

Job Description

Cimas is a medical aid society whose purpose is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. In pursuant to this purpose, Cimas is searching for an Intensive Care Nurse to promote and restore patients' health by completing the nursing process, collaborating with Anaesthetists, Surgeons, Physicians and multidisciplinary team members, providing physical and psychological support to patients, friends and families.

Duties and Responsibilities

Nursing very ill to critically ill patients with severe and complicated conditions mostly on life support machines i.e. mechanical ventilation.

Monitoring patients on continuous cardiac monitoring and invasive monitoring.

Preparing the Criticare Unit for readiness of admission at any time by setting up mechanical ventilators and calibrating blood gas analysers machine.

Preparing patients for Theatre.

Administering all patient feeds and patient suctions.

Collecting samples for blood gas analyzing using the arterial sites.

Preparing drug infusions as prescribed and monitors the continuous infusion.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma In Nursing.

• Post Basic Diploma in Intensive Care Nursing.

• Valid practicing certificate.

Key Competencies:

The ideal candidate should possess both clear verbal and written communication skills, with a capability to produce accurate reports.

They should be able to analyze and solve work-related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

The ideal candidate must have the ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject. Applications to reach the above no later than 5 August 2024.