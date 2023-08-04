Intensive Care Nurse (Harare)

Job Description

Providing care in intensive care unit. Intensive care. As health care becomes more advanced, the percentage of critically ill patients requiring expert care continues to rise.

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluating the patient’s conditions.

Administering treatment.

Providing constant support during recovery.

Monitoring vital signs.

Providing emergency response care.

Managing a patient’s life support system maintenance.

Calculating medication doses and titrating potent medications.

Inserting and caring for specialized venous and arterial infusions.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing.

Diploma in Intensive Care Nursing.

Previous experience working as an ICN will be an added advantage.

Current Practicing Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.

Deadline: 05 August 2023