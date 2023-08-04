Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Intensive Care Nurse (Harare)
St Anne's Hospital
Job Description
Providing care in intensive care unit. Intensive care. As health care becomes more advanced, the percentage of critically ill patients requiring expert care continues to rise.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluating the patient’s conditions.
- Administering treatment.
- Providing constant support during recovery.
- Monitoring vital signs.
- Providing emergency response care.
- Managing a patient’s life support system maintenance.
- Calculating medication doses and titrating potent medications.
- Inserting and caring for specialized venous and arterial infusions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing.
- Diploma in Intensive Care Nursing.
- Previous experience working as an ICN will be an added advantage.
- Current Practicing Certificate.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.
Deadline: 05 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
St Anne's Hospital
Browse Jobs
St Anne's Hospital is a Roman Catholic health facility located in Harare, Zimbabwe. St Anne's Hospital was established in 1941 by catholic sisters of the Little Company of Mary.
Related Jobs
Midlands State University (MSU)
Staff Development Fellow x3
Deadline:
Lupane State University (LSU)
Chief Nursing Sister: Student Affairs Section
Deadline: