Interim Assets Administrator (Harare)
Job Description
About Us:
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. In line with its expansion strategy, PSZ seeks to expand its talent pool to include the following:
Reporting to the Finance Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for reconciling physical asset register to the Sun System, record and produce the final register. The role will also involve presenting discrepancy report for the Sun System record and correction and tag all untagged assets among other duties.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Perform an asset physical verification exercise and update the physical asset excel register.
- Identify and rectify any coding mismatches or omissions.
- Present a report on assets in Sun system for management to review.
- Present documents for Sun system record assets and update.
- Produce the discrepancy report.
- Present final report to be adopted into the Sun System.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Degree in Administration/Accounting.
- Knowledge of Procurement and Fleet administration and a certificate in CIPS/CILT will be an added advantage.
- Proven computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet).
- At least 2 years of working experience in a similar task.
- Clean Class 4 Drivers license (At least 2 years in operation) will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be received by 5pm on Wednesday and should be directed to:
The Director-Human Resources and Administration
Population Services Zimbabwe
9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere
Harare, Zimbabwe
OR
E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com
NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597
